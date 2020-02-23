Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.09.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.78. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

