Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 322,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.