Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 322,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Analyst Recommendations for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post -$0.40 EPS
Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post -$0.40 EPS
Zacks: Oyster Point Pharma Given $33.33 Consensus Price Target by Analysts
Zacks: Oyster Point Pharma Given $33.33 Consensus Price Target by Analysts
Option Care Health Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
Option Care Health Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
Envestnet Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Envestnet Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Halliburton Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Halliburton Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Analysts Set $9.00 Target Price for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc
Analysts Set $9.00 Target Price for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report