Analysts Set $9.00 Target Price for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sonoma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

