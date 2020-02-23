Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 95.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVN shares. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 89 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.