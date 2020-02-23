Analysts Expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to Post $1.00 EPS

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 242 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verso by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $26.18.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

