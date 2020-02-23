Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

STLD opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

