Analysts Set China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Target Price at $13.20

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of CHU stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
