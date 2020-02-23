Analysts Set China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Target Price at $13.20

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 558,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

