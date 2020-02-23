MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEARCA:MOR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

