Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of GECFF opened at $190.64 on Thursday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $190.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.33.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

