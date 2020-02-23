Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

