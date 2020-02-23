Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

