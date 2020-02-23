Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.78.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
