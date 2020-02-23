ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of ELMTY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

