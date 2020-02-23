Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $63.54 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,141 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

