Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Gap Up to $81.91

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.53, but opened at $81.91. Realty Income shares last traded at $82.48, with a volume of 84,886 shares traded.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after buying an additional 447,739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 147.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after buying an additional 215,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

