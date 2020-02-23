Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Gap Down to $97.30

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.60, but opened at $97.30. Copart shares last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 1,741,876 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Get Copart alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Copart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.