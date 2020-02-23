Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.65

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 15359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arch Coal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Arch Coal by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Coal by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arch Coal by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 243,273 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

