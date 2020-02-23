Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.19. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 4,365,572 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

