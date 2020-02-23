Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.88. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 4,992,066 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

