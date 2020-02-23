Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.35. Independence Realty Trust shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 66,053 shares trading hands.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Realty Income Shares Gap Up to $81.91
Realty Income Shares Gap Up to $81.91
Copart Shares Gap Down to $97.30
Copart Shares Gap Down to $97.30
Arch Coal Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.65
Arch Coal Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.65
Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Gap Down to $7.19
Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Gap Down to $7.19
Lloyds Banking Group Shares Gap Up to $2.88
Lloyds Banking Group Shares Gap Up to $2.88
Independence Realty Trust Shares Gap Down to $15.35
Independence Realty Trust Shares Gap Down to $15.35


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report