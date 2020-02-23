Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.35. Independence Realty Trust shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 66,053 shares trading hands.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

