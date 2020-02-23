AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.02. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 16,747 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEZS shares. ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

