Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.19. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 129,230 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

