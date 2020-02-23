NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading 20% Higher

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 402,578 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 208,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

