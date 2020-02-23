Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $33.32, but opened at $34.79. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 230,234 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KL. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,185 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,248,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after purchasing an additional 105,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,135,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.