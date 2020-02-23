Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.60. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 156,497 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.40%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

PEI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 236.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 169.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

