Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.90. Noble shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 141,782 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Noble in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

The stock has a market cap of $225.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

