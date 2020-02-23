Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $50.34

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $50.34. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 120,733 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 70.04% and a net margin of 3.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at $1,814,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

