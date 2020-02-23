Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.92, approximately 5,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,033,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYO shares. Roth Capital cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other Myomo news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 70.49% of Myomo worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

