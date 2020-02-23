Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.92, approximately 5,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,033,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MYO shares. Roth Capital cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.
In other Myomo news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.
