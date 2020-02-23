Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 0.9%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.28, 193,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 392,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 123,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.