BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Down 10%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 782,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 160,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

