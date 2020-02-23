BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Down 10%

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 782,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 160,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.
