Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 4,551,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average session volume of 1,502,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTBX. ValuEngine cut Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

