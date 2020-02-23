Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.76, approximately 5,124,434 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 11,740,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,971,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 301,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,296,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,835 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 929,185 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

