Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Trading Up 0.3%

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $50.14, approximately 103,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 109,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,700,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,705,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,310,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,700,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,021,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

