Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) were up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.83, approximately 21,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 224,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

