Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Trading Up 0.5%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.99, approximately 2,387,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 949,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 351,575 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

