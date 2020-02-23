Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 411,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,298,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 130,543 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.