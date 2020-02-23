Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 411,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,298,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.