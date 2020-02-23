Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 6.7%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.17, 7,283,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 2,342,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Raymond James upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

The company has a market cap of $791.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 721.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 353.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

