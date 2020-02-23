Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.14

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 5062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $738.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -760.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

