Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.61

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 1020863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CJR.B shares. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $960.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.31.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.