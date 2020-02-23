Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.16

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 46842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $167,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 194.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

