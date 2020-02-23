QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.55

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 4345579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

QEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $663.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,991,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1,686.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,516,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

