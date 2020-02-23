Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.24

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 4854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on OYST. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $9,048,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $144,814,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $5,499,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

