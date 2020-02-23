IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.50

Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 21818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a current ratio of 38.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,554,375.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

