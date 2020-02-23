ValuEngine Upgrades ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) to “Hold”

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ITV PLC/ADR alerts:

ITVPY opened at $16.96 on Friday. ITV PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.