SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

