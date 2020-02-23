RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s previous close.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

