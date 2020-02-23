ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:RNUGF opened at $1.85 on Thursday. ReNeuron Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

