SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.36. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

