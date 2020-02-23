Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMICY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.54 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

