Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $85.35 on Friday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

