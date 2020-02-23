Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $85.35 on Friday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Realty Income Shares Gap Up to $81.91
Realty Income Shares Gap Up to $81.91
Copart Shares Gap Down to $97.30
Copart Shares Gap Down to $97.30
Arch Coal Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.65
Arch Coal Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.65
Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Gap Down to $7.19
Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Gap Down to $7.19
Lloyds Banking Group Shares Gap Up to $2.88
Lloyds Banking Group Shares Gap Up to $2.88
Independence Realty Trust Shares Gap Down to $15.35
Independence Realty Trust Shares Gap Down to $15.35


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report