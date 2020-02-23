Golar LNG (GLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.